Women in Cricket: A Surge in Participation and Aspirations

In a significant development, a study commissioned by the BBC and the Collective Newsroom unveils a doubling of women's participation in cricket across 14 surveyed Indian states since 2020. The findings indicate that one-quarter of young women aged 15 to 24 are seriously contemplating sports as a career path.

The study highlights a rise in female cricket participation from 5% in 2020 to 10%. Specifically, 16% of women aged 15 to 24 now engage in cricket, making it the most played sport for women across the states. Uttar Pradesh alone shows a tenfold increase in participation, with broader data showing a narrowing of the gender gap in cricket.

Research extends beyond cricket, noting that 26% of young women are considering a career in sports, with significant interest in Tamil Nadu and beyond. Concerns about entertainment value and appearance persist, but recent Indian sportswomen's achievements are seen as pivotal in boosting support and viewership for women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)