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Gaelic Warrior's Triumph in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Gaelic Warrior secured a significant win in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with jockey Paul Townend leading to expand Willie Mullins' legacy as a top trainer. The victory corresponds to another win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, adding to their week's success with Lossiemouth's Champion Hurdle triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST
Gaelic Warrior's Triumph in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Gaelic Warrior surged to a commanding victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, overcoming Jango Baie on the festival's final day. The success, spearheaded by jockey Paul Townend, elevated trainer Willie Mullins to a historic status, matching the record for most Gold Cup wins with a fifth to his credit.

This triumph marks the second notable victory of the week for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, following their mare Lossiemouth's win in the Champion Hurdle. Such achievements have been described by Rich Ricci as extraordinary, accentuating their appreciation for the team's efforts.

Willie Mullins, who has now claimed eight victories at the festival, praised the contributions of Rich Ricci and emphasized the rewarding nature of delivering victories for longstanding supporters like the Riccis, reinforcing the success of the Closutton Racing Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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