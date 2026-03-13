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Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Performances and Exciting Signings

The latest sports updates highlight remarkable performances, key signings, and disciplinary news. Jason Robertson's exceptional play continues Dallas' streak, while Cobie Durant joins the Cowboys. Radko Gudas faces a hearing for a controversial hit. Tennis sees key matchups progressing, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt Chamberlain's scoring record, leading the Thunder to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:29 IST
Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Performances and Exciting Signings
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In recent sports developments, Jason Robertson led the Dallas Stars to extend their point streak, culminating in a commanding victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Robertson's performance was instrumental, marking a 7-2 win that brought their streak to 14 games.

Football transactions saw the Dallas Cowboys sign cornerback Cobie Durant from the Rams. Durant, noted for his defensive prowess, inked a $5.5 million one-year deal, bolstering the Cowboys' lineup.

On the ice, Anaheim Ducks' Radko Gudas faces a disciplinary hearing after a contentious knee-on-knee incident involving Auston Matthews. Meanwhile, tennis progresses as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka advance in the Indian Wells tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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