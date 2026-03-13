Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Performances and Exciting Signings

In recent sports developments, Jason Robertson led the Dallas Stars to extend their point streak, culminating in a commanding victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Robertson's performance was instrumental, marking a 7-2 win that brought their streak to 14 games.

Football transactions saw the Dallas Cowboys sign cornerback Cobie Durant from the Rams. Durant, noted for his defensive prowess, inked a $5.5 million one-year deal, bolstering the Cowboys' lineup.

On the ice, Anaheim Ducks' Radko Gudas faces a disciplinary hearing after a contentious knee-on-knee incident involving Auston Matthews. Meanwhile, tennis progresses as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka advance in the Indian Wells tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)