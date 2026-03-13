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Soukouna's Last-Gasp Winner Seals Victory for Rajasthan United

Rajasthan United clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over Namdhari Sports Academy, thanks to Amadou Soukouna's injury-time winner. Soukouna's early goal and a strike by Pedro Astray established their lead, but Namdhari’s late resurgence drew them level until Soukouna's final decisive goal. Rajasthan United now ranks fourth in the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:38 IST
Soukouna's Last-Gasp Winner Seals Victory for Rajasthan United
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In a thrilling encounter in the Indian Football League, Rajasthan United triumphed over Namdhari Sports Academy with a 3-2 victory, clinched by Amadou Soukouna's last-minute goal. Soukouna initially set momentum with a goal in the 13th minute, followed by a contribution from Pedro Astray in the 57th minute.

Namdhari Sports Academy mounted an impressive comeback in the final minutes with goals from Manvir Singh and Najib Ibrahim, leveling the score at 2-2 by the 90th minute mark. However, it was Soukouna once again who rose to the occasion, securing the win for Rajasthan United in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC engaged in a gripping 2-2 draw. Despite Real Kashmir taking the lead twice, Aizawl FC displayed resilience, earning them a point and placing them top of the standings. Rajasthan's victory moved them up to fourth in the league, presenting a promising start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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