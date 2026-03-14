Australia's Resurgence: Belief Boosts Women's Asian Cup Quest

Australia's women's soccer team marked a significant 2-1 win over North Korea on Friday, paving their way for a promising outcome in the Women's Asian Cup.

Their coach, Joe Montemurro, highlighted that this victory has instilled the much-needed belief to chase their dreams of securing the Cup for the first time in 16 years. With contributions from Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr, Australia not only reached the tournament's semifinals but also booked a spot at the World Cup in Brazil 2027.

As the team prepares to face either defending champions China or Taiwan in the semifinals, Montemurro expressed confidence in their capability to excel. Star player Sam Kerr remarked that playing in Brazil next year will fulfill a significant milestone for the team on the global stage..