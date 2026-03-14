George Russell Triumphs at Thrilling Chinese GP Sprint

George Russell secured a thrilling win in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, maintaining his pole position against spirited challenges from the Ferraris on Saturday. This victory at the Shanghai International Circuit pushes his Formula One championship lead to 11 points.

The Briton masterfully outpaced Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, as Ferrari delighted in having both cars in the top three of a Formula One sprint event for the first time since late 2024. The FIA-sanctioned 19-lap race witnessed an intense battle, particularly in the early laps.

Russell's win follows his triumph in the Australian Grand Prix, marking a strong season start for the Mercedes team. Key figures in the race included McLaren's Lando Norris, who claimed fourth, and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli placing fifth despite a penalty. Russell's commanding performance now gives him 33 points in the standings, ahead of rivals Antonelli, Leclerc, and Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)