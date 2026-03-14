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Sports Week: Heartbreaks, Trades, and Triumphs

This week's sports landscape was filled with emotions as Keegan Bradley expressed continued sorrow over the Ryder Cup loss, and teams like the Rams and Patriots showed interest in acquiring Eagles' A.J. Brown. The NBA saw major shifts with Auston Matthews' injury and Evan Mobley's stellar performance. The U.S. teams face tax challenges and roster uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:27 IST
Sports Week: Heartbreaks, Trades, and Triumphs
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In the world of golf, Keegan Bradley revealed his struggle to move past last year's Ryder Cup defeat, expressing that the burden still weighs heavily on him. The former U.S. captain admitted to feeling heartbroken, striving to separate himself from the emotional loss against Europe.

Major trades may be on the horizon in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Rams continue their pursuit of Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown. Reports indicate the Rams, alongside the New England Patriots, are keen to bring Brown onboard to bolster their offensive lineup following a standout season.

On the hockey front, Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs is sidelined for the remainder of the season after a severe MCL injury. Meanwhile, the WNBA and its players' union are in intense discussions over a new collective bargaining agreement. In the NBA, Evan Mobley propelled the Cavaliers to a commanding victory against the Mavericks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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