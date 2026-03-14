Kimi Antonelli Makes History as Youngest F1 Pole Sitter

Kimi Antonelli cemented his place in racing history by becoming the youngest driver ever to secure pole position at a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 19-year-old stepped up when teammate George Russell encountered qualifying troubles, putting Antonelli in the spotlight as Mercedes continues its pole streak with the revamped F1 vehicles.

Earlier, George Russell showcased tenacity by winning the sprint race, holding off the Ferraris and displaying remarkable strategic acumen on track. Despite some tension during the early laps, Russell managed to pull away, showing Mercedes' powerful straight-line speed.

The 2026 season ushered in dramatic changes, with a substantial shift towards hybrid power, presenting new challenges and learning curves for drivers. As Antonelli and Russell adapt, other drivers like Max Verstappen are finding the transition less smooth, capturing the diverse experiences in this new era of F1 racing.