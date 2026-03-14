Young Sensation Kimi Antonelli Clinches Historic Pole Position

Kimi Antonelli set a new milestone on Saturday, positioning himself as the youngest driver to clinch a pole in a Formula 1 Grand Prix. His impressive performance came as a relief for Mercedes, especially after George Russell encountered problems during qualifying due to technical glitches.

Russell, despite recovering quickly after technical setbacks, could only manage a second-place on the grid. He admitted the session was chaotic, facing issues with a damaged wing and gear-change troubles, particularly noticeable during his last attempt with a depleted battery.

Mercedes faces stiff competition from Ferrari as Hamilton and Leclerc line up third and fourth. However, Russell's commanding sprint victories indicate Mercedes' resilience. Antonelli aims to continue this momentum, setting him and Mercedes up for an exciting season amidst F1's crucial technological transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)