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Teenage Sensation Kimi Antonelli Breaks Grand Prix Record

Nineteen-year-old Kimi Antonelli has set a new record as the youngest driver to achieve pole position for a grand prix in China, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's 18-year-old record. As Lewis Hamilton transitions to Ferrari, Mercedes' decision to replace him with Antonelli has proven to be promising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:29 IST
Teenage Sensation Kimi Antonelli Breaks Grand Prix Record

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, lauded Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli on Saturday after the 19-year-old became the youngest to achieve pole position for a full grand prix in China.

"A great record. It will take a while for someone to ever get close to that one," Hamilton, now with Ferrari, said during a news conference following his third-place qualification for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel, previously holding the record at 21, had set it in a Toro Rosso at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

There were doubts when Antonelli was announced as Hamilton's successor at Mercedes for the 2025 season, particularly following Hamilton's move to Ferrari. Critics questioned if the young driver could measure up to Hamilton's legacy. However, Mercedes team boss consistently praised the Italian as a top-tier talent, and Hamilton commented, "He took my seat! And he hit it hard from the get-go, so it's really great to see him progressing and he really deserves it," while sitting alongside Antonelli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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