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PCB Denies Fines on T20 Squad Amid Performance Discussions

The Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted claims of fines on its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals. Spokesperson Amir Mir mentioned potential responsibility measures for players, who receive significant incentives for good performances. No fines have been finalized, despite media reports suggesting otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:44 IST
PCB Denies Fines on T20 Squad Amid Performance Discussions
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied imposing fines on its T20 World Cup squad following the team's failure to reach the tournament's semifinals. This clarification comes amid media reports claiming otherwise.

Amir Mir, spokesperson for the PCB, emphasized that while no player has been fined, the board is considering accountability measures due to players receiving substantial incentives for outstanding performances. "Each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores," Mir stated, indicating the board's interest in responsible gameplay.

Mir dispelled rumors of imposing PKR five million fines and highlighted the perks players receive, including central contracts, retainers, match and tour fees, bonuses, and shares from logo sponsorships. Additionally, players are entitled to a 3 percent share of the PCB's annual ICC revenues, amounting to around USD 34 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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