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Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 14-Crore Mandya Indoor Sports Complex

Union Ministers Mandaviya and Kumaraswamy laid the foundation for a Rs 14-crore multi-purpose indoor sports complex in Mandya under the Khelo India scheme. The facility aims to bolster local sports culture and nurture champions. CSR initiatives also led to the distribution of electric vehicles and technology donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:26 IST
Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 14-Crore Mandya Indoor Sports Complex
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In a significant boost for local sports, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the foundation stone for a multi-purpose indoor sports complex valued at Rs 14 crore in Mandya.

The initiative, part of the Centre's Khelo India scheme, aims to develop grassroots sports culture and produce more champions from the area. The new facility will be located at the University of Agricultural Sciences, highlighting local efforts to promote sports.

CSR contributions from companies like TCS and Infosys also played a key role, distributing electric vehicles to persons with disabilities and donating technology to government schools. An ambulance was also donated to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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