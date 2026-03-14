Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 14-Crore Mandya Indoor Sports Complex

In a significant boost for local sports, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the foundation stone for a multi-purpose indoor sports complex valued at Rs 14 crore in Mandya.

The initiative, part of the Centre's Khelo India scheme, aims to develop grassroots sports culture and produce more champions from the area. The new facility will be located at the University of Agricultural Sciences, highlighting local efforts to promote sports.

CSR contributions from companies like TCS and Infosys also played a key role, distributing electric vehicles to persons with disabilities and donating technology to government schools. An ambulance was also donated to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)