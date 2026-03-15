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Katsuta Climbs to Rally Glory in Chaotic Safari

Takamoto Katsuta edges closer to a milestone win in the World Rally Championship by leading the Safari Rally in Kenya. Despite chaotic leg results and technical challenges, Katsuta maintains his lead, with other top contenders like Solberg, Ogier, and Evans facing setbacks due to challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:03 IST
Katsuta Climbs to Rally Glory in Chaotic Safari
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Takamoto Katsuta from Toyota is on the verge of securing his first World Rally Championship victory after navigating through a tumultuous penultimate leg at Kenya's Safari Rally. On Saturday, he ended the day leading by one minute 25.5 seconds, ahead of Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux.

While Katsuta held the lead, Toyota's early stronghold was shaken as a series of mishaps relegated top drivers like Oliver Solberg, Sebastien Ogier, and Elfyn Evans further down the rankings. Solberg ended tenth, Ogier eleventh, and Evans twelfth after mechanical issues forced them out temporarily.

Safety concerns over terrain saw the cancellation of a key stage, but Katsuta's resilience positioned him favorably. Despite adversities, Toyota's Juha Kankkunen remained optimistic about the rally's concluding stages, hinting at a possible comeback for other drivers on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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