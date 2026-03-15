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Italy's Aspirational Run in Six Nations: Progress Amidst Frustration

Italy's Six Nations campaign showed promise with notable victories over England and Scotland. However, a loss to Wales hindered their ambitions for their best tournament run. Despite the setback, the team, under coach Gonzalo Quesada, remains optimistic about their progress and future prospects in international rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:26 IST
Italy's Aspirational Run in Six Nations: Progress Amidst Frustration

Italy's Six Nations journey concluded with a mix of accomplishment and disappointment, as a defeat against Wales curtailed their hopes for an unparalleled tournament run.

Entering Cardiff on the heels of victories against England and Scotland, Italy aimed for a record three wins in one campaign. Despite a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful rally from a 31-0 deficit, they fell to a determined Welsh side.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada highlighted the team's resilience, emphasizing the improved performance in the second half and affirming Italy's capability to set ambitious targets. Despite the setback, Italy remains positive about the future under Quesada's leadership.

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