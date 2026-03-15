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Referee finds himself in middle of Chelsea's pre-match huddle in Premier League

My team showing unity is not as important as getting the decisions right on the pitch. Rosenior felt his players did nothing wrong. My players made a decision that they wanted to be around the ball to respect the ball and show unity and leadership, he said.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:38 IST
Referee finds himself in middle of Chelsea's pre-match huddle in Premier League
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  • United Kingdom

There was an unexpected person in Chelsea's pre-match huddle: The referee. Under recently hired manager Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's players have made a habit of gathering in a circle around the ball on the halfway line in the moments before the first and second halves begin in a display of unity. Before the Premier League match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, referee Paul Tierney took hold of the ball next to the center circle - only to soon find himself surrounded by the Chelsea team. Cole Palmer was even seen placing his arms around the shoulders of Tierney, who looked slightly bemused as a team talk took place with him in the middle of it. Rosenior said he was ''disappointed'' that Tierney got involved in the huddle. ''If Paul had focused more on his job, which was to make the right decision, we have a penalty today,'' Rosenior said. ''So,'' he added, ''let's focus on the things that are important. My team showing unity is not as important as getting the decisions right on the pitch.'' Rosenior felt his players did nothing wrong. ''I want to protect my players. I'm respectful to the game. My players made a decision that they wanted to be around the ball to respect the ball and show unity and leadership,'' he said. ''That is not my decision. That was a decision between a leadership group and a team. There is nothing that they're doing with that huddle that is disrespectful to the opposition.'' Asked for his thoughts on the incident, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he ''didn't pay any attention'' to it. ''It's got absolutely zero relevance to me - I was totally non-fussed by it ... it's not going to help us win or lose the game,'' Howe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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