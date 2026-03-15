Rahul Dravid on Indian Cricket's Golden Era

Rahul Dravid, former captain and head coach, lauded India's recent achievements in cricket, claiming that the nation's potential is now yielding global victories. In the past two years, India has clinched wins in the men's T20 World Cups, women's ODI World Cup, and both men's and women's U-19 World Cups.

Speaking at the BCCI's award function where he received the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, Dravid emphasized the role of various stakeholders in this success, noting the fusion of historical talent, strong administration, and enthusiastic fan support as key drivers of success.

Coaching the T20 team to victory in 2024, Dravid praised players like Surya Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and Sanju Samson for their performances. Grateful for his career and the opportunities provided, Dravid reflected on his journey and the collective achievements of the Indian cricket community.

(With inputs from agencies.)