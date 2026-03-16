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Egypt and Saudi Arabia Take their Match to Jeddah Amidst Mid-East Tensions

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will face each other in a friendly match in Jeddah on March 27, shifting from Qatar due to Middle East travel disruptions. Both teams adjust their World Cup preparations, with Saudi Arabia adding a friendly against Serbia. Egypt expresses gratitude for Qatar's initial hosting efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:03 IST
Egypt and Saudi Arabia Take their Match to Jeddah Amidst Mid-East Tensions

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be competing in a friendly match in Jeddah on March 27, as both teams have moved their training camps from Qatar in response to travel disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to statements from the federations on Sunday.

Qatar initially planned to host a football festival this month, featuring the 'Finalissima' between Spain and Argentina. However, the event was scrapped due to UEFA's cancellation of the match amid regional instability, leading Saudi Arabia to prepare in Jeddah and Serbia instead, and schedule an additional friendly against Serbia on March 31.

Egypt arranged the Jeddah match to ensure optimal preparation for the World Cup finals in North America later this year, expressing appreciation to Qatar for its efforts. Egypt is set to play in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand, while Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde in Group H.

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