Egypt and Saudi Arabia Take their Match to Jeddah Amidst Mid-East Tensions
Egypt and Saudi Arabia will face each other in a friendly match in Jeddah on March 27, shifting from Qatar due to Middle East travel disruptions. Both teams adjust their World Cup preparations, with Saudi Arabia adding a friendly against Serbia. Egypt expresses gratitude for Qatar's initial hosting efforts.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be competing in a friendly match in Jeddah on March 27, as both teams have moved their training camps from Qatar in response to travel disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to statements from the federations on Sunday.
Qatar initially planned to host a football festival this month, featuring the 'Finalissima' between Spain and Argentina. However, the event was scrapped due to UEFA's cancellation of the match amid regional instability, leading Saudi Arabia to prepare in Jeddah and Serbia instead, and schedule an additional friendly against Serbia on March 31.
Egypt arranged the Jeddah match to ensure optimal preparation for the World Cup finals in North America later this year, expressing appreciation to Qatar for its efforts. Egypt is set to play in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand, while Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde in Group H.
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Straits of Hormuz Blocked Amid Ongoing Conflict
Rising Tensions: Middle East Strikes and Diplomatic Efforts
Air India Boosts Middle East Operations Amid Regional Tensions
India's Cricket Ambitions: World Cups, Olympic Gold, and Legendary Runs
Escalating Tensions: Casualties Rise Amid Middle East Conflict