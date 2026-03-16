Roger Binny Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Naman 2026

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has expressed immense pride and gratitude upon being awarded the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026. The accolade acknowledges his decades-long contributions to Indian cricket as a player, coach, and administrator.

Binny, who alongside cricket luminary Rahul Dravid, received the coveted honor, described the award as a cherished recognition for any cricketer. Reflecting on his career, Binny noted the significance of representing India amidst fierce competition for national team selection, marking it as his greatest achievement.

Throughout his career, Binny was instrumental in historic victories, including India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Post-retirement, he transitioned to coaching, notably leading India U-19 to a World Cup victory. Further, Binny's stewardship in administrative roles, culminating with his tenure as BCCI president, reflects his enduring impact on Indian cricket.