Iran's World Cup Dilemma: To Play or Not to Play?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday that it has not been notified by Iran regarding any withdrawal of its national soccer team from the World Cup. Iran recently qualified for the global tournament, which will take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico starting June 11. The team has scheduled matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The situation remains tense following a U.S. airstrike, supported by Israel, that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader. In light of these events, Iran's sports minister expressed concerns over the team's participation. Despite such geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is welcome at the tournament, though he questioned the appropriateness due to safety concerns.

AFC General Secretary Windsor John addressed the matter, emphasizing that the Iranian federation has confirmed the team's participation. "They are our member, we want them to play," he noted, hoping that Iran will resolve current issues and compete. Any official withdrawal by Iran would pose a significant challenge for FIFA, which would need to arrange a replacement team swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)