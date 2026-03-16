Karnataka Clears Path for 2026 IPL at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka government has officially greenlit the hosting of 2026 IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, putting an end to months of ambiguity following a past stampede incident after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title victory.

The eagerly awaited 19th edition of the IPL is set to launch on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This announcement came courtesy of a meeting led by Karnataka's Home Minister Parameshwar, alongside the KSCA, RCB, and their event manager, DNA.

The formal approval reflects comprehensive reviews and recommendations by the Expert Committee, as noted by KSCA's spokesperson. The KSCA has expressed gratitude to Karnataka's Home Minister and the Expert Committee for their pivotal roles in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)