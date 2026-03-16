Indian Open 2026: Pickleball's New Power Play

The 2026 edition of the Indian Open marks a significant milestone in the world of Indian pickleball. Organized by Global Sports, the competition is set to be a landmark PWR 1000 event sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), further consolidating the sport's framework.

Scheduled to unfold from April 1 to 5 at Crosscourts in Hyderabad, the event will feature over 1500 players vying for their share of the USD 50,000 prize pool across 56 categories. With the IPA's involvement, the tournament gains newfound legitimacy and integrates into India's official pickleball governance.

Recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the IPA stands as the singular authoritative body for pickleball in India. As explained by its president, Suryaveersingh Bhullar, the partnership is a 'milestone for Indian sports,' ensuring unified vision and governance for the benefit of athletes.

Global Sports co-founder, Shashank Khaitan, emphasized their mission to expand India's pickleball infrastructure. The strategic alignment with the IPA is seen as a stepping stone towards achieving international prominence, providing players with national acknowledgment and advancing competition standards.

The Indian Open's transition to a PWR 1000 event offers numerous benefits, creating a centralized ranking structure and fostering a uniform competitive environment. This development is anticipated to further elevate the stature of pickleball in India and beyond. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)