Left Menu

Indian Open 2026: Pickleball's New Power Play

The Indian Open 2026 will be an IPA-sanctioned PWR 1000 pickleball event held at Hyderabad's Crosscourts from April 1-5. Integrating Global Sports and IPA's alliance marks a new era in Indian pickleball, offering a $50,000 prize pool and underpins a united framework for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:21 IST
Indian Open 2026: Pickleball's New Power Play
Indian Open 2026 logo (Indian Open 2026). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 edition of the Indian Open marks a significant milestone in the world of Indian pickleball. Organized by Global Sports, the competition is set to be a landmark PWR 1000 event sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), further consolidating the sport's framework.

Scheduled to unfold from April 1 to 5 at Crosscourts in Hyderabad, the event will feature over 1500 players vying for their share of the USD 50,000 prize pool across 56 categories. With the IPA's involvement, the tournament gains newfound legitimacy and integrates into India's official pickleball governance.

Recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the IPA stands as the singular authoritative body for pickleball in India. As explained by its president, Suryaveersingh Bhullar, the partnership is a 'milestone for Indian sports,' ensuring unified vision and governance for the benefit of athletes.

Global Sports co-founder, Shashank Khaitan, emphasized their mission to expand India's pickleball infrastructure. The strategic alignment with the IPA is seen as a stepping stone towards achieving international prominence, providing players with national acknowledgment and advancing competition standards.

The Indian Open's transition to a PWR 1000 event offers numerous benefits, creating a centralized ranking structure and fostering a uniform competitive environment. This development is anticipated to further elevate the stature of pickleball in India and beyond. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026