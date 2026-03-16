Navneet Kaur Shines as India's Women's Hockey Team Secures World Cup Spot

Veteran forward Navneet Kaur demonstrated her exceptional skill set during the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad. A standout performer, Kaur finished as the third-highest goal scorer and was named 'Player of the Tournament.' Her four goals were central to India's aggressive campaign, culminating in a Silver medal and qualification for the World Cup.

Kaur's hat-trick secured India's commanding 4-1 victory over Wales, underscoring her influential role in the team's journey. Despite a 0-2 defeat to England in the final, the Indian Women's Hockey Team exhibited a strong overall performance with crucial wins against Uruguay, Wales, and Italy. Reflecting on the tournament, Kaur praised the fans and team unity, noting the positive impact of their new coaching setup.

As the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands, they focus on refining their scoring strategies. Kaur credits her success to the collective support from teammates and coaches. The upcoming international tours are seen as vital preparation to hone skills and strategies for the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)