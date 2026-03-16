Arsenal's Wonder Kid: Max Dowman Sets Premier League Record

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal's Max Dowman should savor his historic achievement. Dowman, aged 16, became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton.

Scoring with the game's final kick, Dowman set the record and sparked excitement across the football community. Wayne Rooney encouraged a balanced approach towards nurturing the budding talent, emphasizing the need for enjoyment and growth.

Arsenal, currently the league leaders, will ensure Dowman remains grounded while they prepare for their next encounter against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)