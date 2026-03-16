Arsenal's Wonder Kid: Max Dowman Sets Premier League Record
Max Dowman, aged 16 years and 73 days, becomes the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history during Arsenal's victory over Everton. Wayne Rooney advises celebrating his achievement while ensuring he stays grounded. Arsenal, leading the league, prepares for their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal's Max Dowman should savor his historic achievement. Dowman, aged 16, became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton.
Scoring with the game's final kick, Dowman set the record and sparked excitement across the football community. Wayne Rooney encouraged a balanced approach towards nurturing the budding talent, emphasizing the need for enjoyment and growth.
Arsenal, currently the league leaders, will ensure Dowman remains grounded while they prepare for their next encounter against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanatan Premier League: Cricket and Culture Collide in Thrilling Finale
Air Safety Concerns: Lapse in Recorder Installation Highlighted
World 10K Bengaluru 2026: A Race of Record-Breaking Runners
Record-Breaking Football Fever: Mexico City Kicks into History
Historic Kickoff: Mexico Sets Guinness Record with Largest Soccer Class