Unifying Indian Pickleball: The Fourth Indian Open

The Indian Pickleball Association has given its official sanction to the fourth edition of the Indian Open, designating it as a prestigious PWR 1000 event. Slated for April in Hyderabad, the tournament is expected to draw more than 1,500 participants, competing in 56 categories for a slice of the USD 50,000 prize pool.

Organised by Global Sports, the Indian Open has already seen participation from over 4,000 players from 19 countries in its previous editions. This event marks a milestone in the Indian Pickleball scenario, as it will now be integrated into the national governance framework of the sport.

According to IPA president Suryaveersingh Bhullar, the alignment ensures a consolidated effort towards advancing pickleball in India. 'By bringing Global Sports into the IPA fold, we are ensuring that every volley played in the Indian Open contributes to a single, unified vision for the country,' Bhullar remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)