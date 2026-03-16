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Iran's World Cup Journey: Navigating Politics on the Global Stage

Despite political tensions, Iran is set to participate in the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The team overcame doubts over safety and is scheduled to play in June. FIFA, not political figures, governs the tournament, affirming Iran's place in the global contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:24 IST
Iran's World Cup Journey: Navigating Politics on the Global Stage
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The participation of Iran in the upcoming World Cup remains a subject of significant interest amid political tensions. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks and regional conflicts, the Iranian national team has asserted its right to compete in the global soccer event, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico starting in June.

Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John confirmed that Iran is still expected to compete, emphasizing that both the federation and the governing bodies support Iran's involvement. John stated that the regional tensions should not interfere with the sporting event celebrating international unity through soccer.

Iranian officials underline that the World Cup is governed by FIFA, and not influenced by political opinions. Iran is scheduled to play matches in California, New Zealand, and Belgium, aiming to cement its stronghold in Asian soccer on the world stage. This participation will mark Iran's fourth consecutive World Cup appearance, highlighting its status as a formidable force in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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