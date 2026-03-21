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Iranian Athletes' Struggle Amid Protests and Executions

Reza Soleimani, a former Iranian water polo player, expressed heartbreak over the execution of 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi. The execution, tied to ongoing anti-government protests in Iran, has drawn international attention and condemnation. Soleimani, once jailed in Iran, now advocates for Iranian athletes' freedom from his new home in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:00 IST
Iranian Athletes' Struggle Amid Protests and Executions

Reza Soleimani, a former Iranian water polo star, has voiced his deep sorrow following the execution of 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi. This execution, reportedly linked to Iran's recent anti-government protests, has sparked widespread condemnation from international communities.

The Iranian government executed Mohammadi alongside two others, alleging their involvement in lethal attacks on law enforcement personnel during the January protests. The sentences had received approval from Iran's Supreme Court, as detailed by state media.

Soleimani, deported back to Iran after requesting asylum post the 1986 Asian Games, shared his fears and sympathies with Mohammadi's family. Now residing in Canada, he is a prominent member of the Association of Iranian Athletes for Freedom, a group dedicated to advocating for Iranian athletes' rights and liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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