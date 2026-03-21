Sports Highlights: Lin Yu-ting Cleared and Basketball Milestones

Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting will return to international competition after being cleared by World Boxing in a sex-eligibility review, allowing her to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are on unpaid leave as they face trial for allegedly manipulating pitches for gamblers, a joint decision by MLB and its Players Association.

The Oklahoma City Thunder won't visit the White House due to a 'timing issue' during their trip to Washington, while multiple sporting milestones and achievements have been recognized in NBA, WNBA, and NCAA competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)