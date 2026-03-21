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Sports Highlights: Lin Yu-ting Cleared and Basketball Milestones

A summary of current sports news highlights Lin Yu-ting's clearance for competition, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz put on unpaid leave, Oklahoma City Thunder's White House visit cancellation, and various achievements across NBA, NHL, WNBA, and NCAA. The content reflects dynamic events impacting key sports figures and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:27 IST
Sports Highlights: Lin Yu-ting Cleared and Basketball Milestones
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Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting will return to international competition after being cleared by World Boxing in a sex-eligibility review, allowing her to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are on unpaid leave as they face trial for allegedly manipulating pitches for gamblers, a joint decision by MLB and its Players Association.

The Oklahoma City Thunder won't visit the White House due to a 'timing issue' during their trip to Washington, while multiple sporting milestones and achievements have been recognized in NBA, WNBA, and NCAA competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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