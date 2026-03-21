Laura Pirovano Triumphs in World Cup Downhill Finale
Italy's Laura Pirovano secured her first World Cup Alpine skiing downhill Crystal Globe by winning the final race in Lillehammer, Norway. German rival Emma Aicher finished fifth, while American Breezy Johnson came second in the race. This win was Pirovano's third consecutive World Cup victory.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Italy's Laura Pirovano claimed her first-ever women's World Cup Alpine skiing downhill Crystal Globe. The victory came during the season's concluding race in Lillehammer, Norway, marking a celebrated moment in her sporting career.
Pirovano's closest German rival, Emma Aicher, started the day trailing by 28 points but ended up finishing fifth, 83 points off the lead. American Breezy Johnson, already a world and Olympic champion, secured second place in the race, finishing just 0.15 seconds behind Pirovano, and took third overall.
The win was especially meaningful for Pirovano as it coincided with her father's birthday. This triumph was her third consecutive World Cup win, having also dominated the races in Val di Fassa. It's a double celebration for Italy, with Dominik Paris clinching victory in the men's downhill race earlier that day.
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