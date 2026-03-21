Liverpool's Struggles: Champions Under Siege

Liverpool's troubles in the Premier League deepened with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton, leaving the reigning champions without a win in three matches. This recent slump jeopardizes their position within the Champions League qualification zone.

Danny Welbeck was the star for Brighton at Amex Stadium, netting twice against a Liverpool side diminished by injuries. Despite Milos Kerkez's effort to level the score, Liverpool struggled to perform under manager Arne Slot's guidance. This result places Liverpool precariously in fifth place, just one point above sixth-place Chelsea.

Injuries further compounded Liverpool's issues, with Hugo Ekitike leaving with a leg injury early in the match. The absence of key players like Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker adds to the challenges facing Slot, who now faces scrutiny less than a year after leading Liverpool to a historic title.

(With inputs from agencies.)