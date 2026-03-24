Sports Triumphs and Transitions: A Week in Review

Victoria Mboko is steadily gaining attention in the world of tennis. The Canadian teenager made headlines as she reached the Miami Open quarter-finals, defeating Mirra Andreeva. Former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick commends her skill and views her as a future Grand Slam holder.

In Major League Baseball news, the Toronto Blue Jays have extended the contracts of manager John Schneider and GM Ross Atkins following their World Series appearance. This decision secures leadership stability through the decade.

Further noteworthy sports updates include Randy Bennett's coaching move to Arizona State, Seattle Seahawks' significant contract for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Ilia Malinin's quest for redemption in figure skating world championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)