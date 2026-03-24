Exciting Sports Highlights: From Rising Tennis Stars to MLB Season Hopes

The sports world witnessed significant events with rising tennis star Victoria Mboko receiving support from former champion Andy Roddick after her impressive win at the Miami Open. The Canadian teenager is being touted for Grand Slam success following a series of strong performances.

Baseball enthusiasts watched as Steven Matz left a striking impression during his spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays, showcasing exceptional pitching skills against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capping his spring with an 11-inning scoreless streak, Matz is set to bolster the Rays' rotation this MLB season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have signaled confidence in their leadership by extending the contracts of manager John Schneider and GM Ross Atkins, following the team's World Series appearance. Meanwhile, NCAA women's basketball saw a major upset as Virginia defeated Iowa, advancing from the First Four to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)