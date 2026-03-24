Revolutionizing Coaching: Lynk.coach - An AI-First Platform for Skill Development

Lyfskills has officially unveiled Lynk.coach, an innovative platform driven by artificial intelligence, aimed at streamlining and enhancing the operations for coaches, academies, and various businesses involved in sports, fitness, and performing arts.

Born from extensive insights gained within the extracurricular coaching sector, Lynk.coach offers an integrated solution to manage lead generation, session planning, communication, and student progress tracking—all within a single platform.

Positioned to transform India's rapidly growing $5 billion coaching market, Lynk.coach promises to usher in a new era of AI-native operational efficiency and intelligent assistance, enabling coaches to focus more on delivering impactful results.