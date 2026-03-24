Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Set for Hero Indian Open Debut

Akshay Bhatia, a three-time PGA Tour winner, is set to debut at the Hero Indian Open. Despite initial plans thwarted by COVID-19, the Indian-American golfer finally gets to compete in his parent's homeland. The prestigious field also features top golfers including Francesco Molinari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:04 IST
Akshay Bhatia Set for Hero Indian Open Debut
Akshay Bhatia

World No. 22 Akshay Bhatia is set to make his debut at the Hero Indian Open this week. Originally planned for 2020, Bhatia's participation was delayed due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Now, the 24-year-old golfer, whose parents are from Delhi, will compete on Indian soil for the first time.

A winner of three PGA Tour events, including the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bhatia expressed excitement about playing in the tournament. 'It's a place that means a lot to us,' he said, referencing his Indian heritage. The Hero Indian Open is part of the 2026 Race to Dubai's Asian Swing and features a strong lineup.

Joining him will be top cadre players such as Italian golfer Francesco Molinari, and defending champion Eugenio Chacarra from Spain. The 59th edition of the tournament is being played at a Gary Player-designed golf course, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026