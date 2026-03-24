Akshay Bhatia Set for Hero Indian Open Debut

World No. 22 Akshay Bhatia is set to make his debut at the Hero Indian Open this week. Originally planned for 2020, Bhatia's participation was delayed due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Now, the 24-year-old golfer, whose parents are from Delhi, will compete on Indian soil for the first time.

A winner of three PGA Tour events, including the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bhatia expressed excitement about playing in the tournament. 'It's a place that means a lot to us,' he said, referencing his Indian heritage. The Hero Indian Open is part of the 2026 Race to Dubai's Asian Swing and features a strong lineup.

Joining him will be top cadre players such as Italian golfer Francesco Molinari, and defending champion Eugenio Chacarra from Spain. The 59th edition of the tournament is being played at a Gary Player-designed golf course, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)