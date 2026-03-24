Mikaela Shiffrin on Brink of Historic Sixth World Cup Title

Mikaela Shiffrin, the American alpine skiing sensation, is on the cusp of her sixth overall World Cup title, following a pivotal slalom triumph in Norway. This victory bolstered her lead over German competitor Emma Aicher to 85 points, sharpening the anticipation ahead of the season's final event on Wednesday.

Shiffrin's dominance extends her record to an impressive 110 World Cup career wins, prominently with nine slalom victories this season alone. A sixth title would align her with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell's long-standing record since the 1970s. The pressure mounts as she only requires a top 15 finish or hope for Aicher not securing a win to clinch the Crystal Globe.

Reflecting on her journey, Shiffrin attributes her success to her team's relentless efforts and is poised for one final challenge. Despite the competitive edge, she expresses admiration for Aicher, viewing her not just as a rival but also as a friend. Sports enthusiasts await this climactic showdown that could etch Shiffrin's name further in the history books.

(With inputs from agencies.)