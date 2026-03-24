Unleashing Pace: MCA Launches 'Mumbai Fast' Talent Hunt

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has rolled out a new initiative named 'Mumbai Fast,' a program tailored to discover and develop young fast bowling talent within its jurisdiction. The talent hunt is scheduled between March 30 and April 8, providing an opportunity for promising athletes to showcase their skills.

This ambitious program will focus on boys and girls aged 17 to 22, with participant selection based on speed criteria—120 kmph for boys and 90 kmph for girls. Aspiring fast bowlers who meet these benchmarks will be shortlisted and considered for further training.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik highlighted the initiative's importance, stating that 'Mumbai Fast' aims to cultivate a robust pipeline of fast bowlers to strengthen Mumbai's and eventually India's cricket teams. Further details, including venue and timing, are available on the MCA website.

(With inputs from agencies.)