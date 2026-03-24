Left Menu

Unleashing Pace: MCA Launches 'Mumbai Fast' Talent Hunt

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled 'Mumbai Fast,' a talent hunt program to identify and nurture aspiring fast bowlers. The initiative targets boys and girls aged 17 to 22, with trials set for March 30 to April 8. Successful participants could bolster Mumbai's representation in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:25 IST
Unleashing Pace: MCA Launches 'Mumbai Fast' Talent Hunt
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has rolled out a new initiative named 'Mumbai Fast,' a program tailored to discover and develop young fast bowling talent within its jurisdiction. The talent hunt is scheduled between March 30 and April 8, providing an opportunity for promising athletes to showcase their skills.

This ambitious program will focus on boys and girls aged 17 to 22, with participant selection based on speed criteria—120 kmph for boys and 90 kmph for girls. Aspiring fast bowlers who meet these benchmarks will be shortlisted and considered for further training.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik highlighted the initiative's importance, stating that 'Mumbai Fast' aims to cultivate a robust pipeline of fast bowlers to strengthen Mumbai's and eventually India's cricket teams. Further details, including venue and timing, are available on the MCA website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026