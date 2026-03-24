Antoine Griezmann Joins Orlando City: A New MLS Star Rises
Antoine Griezmann is set to join Orlando City in Major League Soccer from Atletico Madrid. The 35-year-old French World Cup winner signed a deal starting in July, running through the 2027-28 season. Griezmann is Atletico's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals, despite playing limited minutes recently.
- Country:
- United States
Orlando City has made a significant coup by signing French forward Antoine Griezmann. The transfer, announced on Tuesday, will see the World Cup winner join the Major League Soccer club this summer.
Griezmann, who has been an iconic figure for Atletico Madrid, expressed excitement over his new journey. 'From my first conversations with the club, I sensed their strong ambition and clear vision for the future,' he stated.
With an illustrious career that includes a World Cup triumph in 2018, Griezmann brings a wealth of experience to Orlando City. As Atletico's all-time top scorer, his presence marks a thrilling addition to the MLS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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