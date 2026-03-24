Aditya Birla Group Takes Control of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 Billion

The Aditya Birla Group (ABG), in an alliance with Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and Times of India, has secured ownership of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a substantial USD 1.78 billion. The acquisition was made from United Spirits Limited, who decided on the sale as a part of a strategic shift to hone in on its core beverage sector operations.

As articulated in a statement by the United Spirits Limited, this monumental purchase gives the consortium complete rights to the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise teams, cementing ABG's foray into the burgeoning Indian sports scene. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of ABG, highlighted the strategic significance of this move, describing it as an extension of their legacy in institution-building into global sports.

The transfer of ownership signifies a new chapter for the RCB, promising bold ventures both locally and globally while intensifying focus on their fanbase in Bengaluru and Karnataka. Awaited approvals from BCCI and other governing bodies remain the final procedural steps post the acquisition announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)