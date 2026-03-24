Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group Takes Control of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 Billion

The Aditya Birla Group, in collaboration with partners like Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and the Times of India, acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru for USD 1.78 billion from United Spirits Limited. This acquisition grants them ownership of IPL and WPL franchises, marking a strategic shift for United Spirits as it focuses on its core beverage business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:02 IST
Aditya Birla Group Takes Control of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Aditya Birla Group (ABG), in an alliance with Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, and Times of India, has secured ownership of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a substantial USD 1.78 billion. The acquisition was made from United Spirits Limited, who decided on the sale as a part of a strategic shift to hone in on its core beverage sector operations.

As articulated in a statement by the United Spirits Limited, this monumental purchase gives the consortium complete rights to the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise teams, cementing ABG's foray into the burgeoning Indian sports scene. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of ABG, highlighted the strategic significance of this move, describing it as an extension of their legacy in institution-building into global sports.

The transfer of ownership signifies a new chapter for the RCB, promising bold ventures both locally and globally while intensifying focus on their fanbase in Bengaluru and Karnataka. Awaited approvals from BCCI and other governing bodies remain the final procedural steps post the acquisition announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026