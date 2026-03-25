Brian Brobbey's Premier League Revival Fuels Dutch Hopes

Striker Brian Brobbey has found a new lease on life in the Premier League, marking his return to the Netherlands national team lineup this week after a year-long absence. Slated to start against Norway in a World Cup warm-up, Brobbey's comeback comes on the heels of Memphis Depay's withdrawal due to injury.

Brobbey's move from Ajax to Sunderland has proven transformative, as his performances have caught the eye of coach Ronald Koeman. The 24-year-old's timely return to form could not be more opportune with the World Cup finals approaching. Brobbey attributes his newfound success to the physical demands of the Premier League.

Koeman and Brobbey agree that the fitness requirements in England are higher than in the Netherlands, a factor that has elevated Brobbey's game. Now a key player at Sunderland, he is thriving under the pressure of limited scoring opportunities each match, sharpening his goal-scoring instincts as he prepares for upcoming Dutch national duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)