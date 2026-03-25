Mikaela Shiffrin Secures Historic Sixth World Cup Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin matched a historic record by clinching her sixth women's World Cup overall title with a performance in Norway. Shiffrin, with 110 career wins, is the leading skier in World Cup history, tying the record previously set by Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell in the 1970s.
- Country:
- Norway
Mikaela Shiffrin, the celebrated U.S. Alpine skier, reached a notable milestone on Wednesday by winning her sixth women's World Cup overall title. This achievement was secured during the season's final race, a giant slalom in Hafjell, Norway.
The 31-year-old athlete needed a top 15 finish, which she comfortably achieved before her main competitor, Germany's Emma Aicher, began her last performance. Shiffrin's win solidifies her status as the most successful skier in World Cup history with a staggering total of 110 victories.
Shiffrin's recent triumph places her alongside Austrian skiing legend Annemarie Moser-Proell, who also claimed six World Cup titles in the 1970s, marking a significant moment in the annals of Alpine skiing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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