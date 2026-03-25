Empowering Tribes: Khelo India Tribal Games to Spotlight Indigenous Talent

In a bid to foster greater inclusion of tribal youth in sports, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has called for the formation of a national tribal hockey team. Speaking to ANI, Tirkey stressed the importance of exposing tribal children to the sport, hoping to cultivate future players and expand hockey's grassroots reach.

Tirkey's comments come ahead of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, set to commence in Chhattisgarh. He expressed enthusiasm over the event, which India's sports icons like hockey Olympian Salima Tete and sprinter Animesh Kujur have lauded as a vital career-building platform for tribal athletes. The games will engage athletes from 30 states in nine different sports disciplines, featuring archery, athletics, and traditional games like kabaddi.

With over 3800 participants expected, the games will take place in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja until April 3. Tirkey believes the championship aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a sporting nation, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and gender equality. The host states Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam will see significant participation, reflecting a balanced gender distribution among competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)