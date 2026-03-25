India Aims for Unprecedented Triumphs at Asian Games

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism that India would achieve unprecedented success at the forthcoming Asian Games.

Addressing the Khelo India Tribal Games' inaugural edition, Mandaviya assured transparency in selecting athletes for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled for September-October.

He highlighted the sporting prowess of tribal communities and reaffirmed India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, aiming for global excellence by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)