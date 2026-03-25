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India Aims for Unprecedented Triumphs at Asian Games

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserted India's commitment to achieving its best performance at the Asian Games. The Khelo India Tribal Games inauguration marks a new era in Chhattisgarh, celebrating tribal talent. Mandaviya mentioned the long-term goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics and being a top-five sporting nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:11 IST
India Aims for Unprecedented Triumphs at Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism that India would achieve unprecedented success at the forthcoming Asian Games.

Addressing the Khelo India Tribal Games' inaugural edition, Mandaviya assured transparency in selecting athletes for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled for September-October.

He highlighted the sporting prowess of tribal communities and reaffirmed India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, aiming for global excellence by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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