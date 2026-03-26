Rinku Singh Appointed as Regional Sports Officer: A New Era in UP Sports Governance

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has been appointed as a Regional Sports Officer by the Uttar Pradesh government. This appointment, made under the sports quota, was announced by Singh in a video message where he thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the opportunity and the financial assistance of Rs 3 crore given to him.

Rinku Singh expressed regret for missing the appointment letter distribution ceremony as he was engaged with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team's activities. He assured that he would visit Lucknow to receive the appointment letter and seek the chief minister's blessings at the earliest opportunity.

Director of Sports R P Singh noted that Rinku is set to discharge responsibilities at the Lucknow sports directorate. Despite his commitments to Indian cricket and personal challenges, Rinku remains dedicated to both his sporting and administrative roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)