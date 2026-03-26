Kaori Sakamoto Eyes Historic Fourth World Title

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto has taken the lead in the women's singles short programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. Performing to 'Time to Say Goodbye,' Sakamoto scored 79.31 points, moving her closer to a potential fourth world title as she wraps up her competitive career.

The absence of Olympic and world champion Alysa Liu was notable, as American Amber Glenn, looking for redemption after a fifth-place Olympic finish, secured third place with a score of 72.65. Glenn's programme featured the only triple Axel of the competition.

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin from Germany topped the pairs short programme, with Japan's former Olympic champions not in attendance. As Sakamoto considers transitioning to a coaching career post-worlds, her eyes remain on perhaps achieving the rare feat of capturing four world titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)