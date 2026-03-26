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Kaori Sakamoto Eyes Historic Fourth World Title

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto leads in the women's singles short programme at the world figure skating championships. With a stellar skate to 'Time to Say Goodbye,' she eyes a fourth world title in her final competitive event. Amber Glenn of the USA follows, aiming for redemption after a fifth-place Olympic finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 03:18 IST
Kaori Sakamoto Eyes Historic Fourth World Title
Kaori Sakamoto

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto has taken the lead in the women's singles short programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. Performing to 'Time to Say Goodbye,' Sakamoto scored 79.31 points, moving her closer to a potential fourth world title as she wraps up her competitive career.

The absence of Olympic and world champion Alysa Liu was notable, as American Amber Glenn, looking for redemption after a fifth-place Olympic finish, secured third place with a score of 72.65. Glenn's programme featured the only triple Axel of the competition.

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin from Germany topped the pairs short programme, with Japan's former Olympic champions not in attendance. As Sakamoto considers transitioning to a coaching career post-worlds, her eyes remain on perhaps achieving the rare feat of capturing four world titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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