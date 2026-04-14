Young Chess Prodigies Set to Clash: Sindarov vs. Gukesh for World Title 2026

In a stunning display of strategic prowess, Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov clinched the 2026 Candidates Chess Tournament title on Tuesday, positioning him to challenge Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for the World Chess Championship later this year. Sindarov, at just 20, confirmed his potential by remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

This highly anticipated championship match promises to make history as the youngest in the annals of chess, with Sindarov and Gukesh poised to break age-related records set by former champions. Gukesh, aged 18, had already marked his name in chess history by becoming the youngest world champion in 2024, overtaking Garry Kasparov's record from 1985.

Though the venue and dates are not yet set, anticipation builds following their recent encounter at the Tata Steel Chess 2026, where a brilliant exchange resulted in a memorable draw. Sindarov, who boasts an unbeaten streak in over 50 classical games, will face Gukesh, who is determined to return to peak form after a challenging start to the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)