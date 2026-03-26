Vijay Mallya Celebrates RCB's Billion-Dollar Sale with a Nod to Critics

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, facing extradition from the UK, has responded to the sale of the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for nearly USD 2 billion. Mallya, who originally bought RCB for Rs 450 crore in 2008, explicitly addressed past critics who dismissed the investment as merely a vanity project.

In a post, Mallya extended his congratulations to the new owners, a consortium including Aditya Birla Group and The Times of India Group, highlighting RCB's transformation into the most valuable IPL franchise. The deal also covers a payout for the Women's Premier League and aligns firmly with Mallya's vision that he established during his ownership.

Despite his historic legal issues and challenges, Mallya stressed the importance of RCB's legacy, noting memorable decisions like signing a young Virat Kohli. He also expressed gratitude toward the fans for their unwavering support during his stewardship, as India continues to seek his extradition due to unpaid loans tied to Kingfisher Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)