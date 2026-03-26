Olympic Eligibility Shifts: New Policy Excludes Transgender Women Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a significant change in its eligibility policy, notably excluding transgender women athletes from competing in women's sports at the Olympic Games and other IOC events.

This decision comes in alignment with an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning women's sports, which precedes the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The IOC now specifies that eligibility for female category events is reserved for biological females, determined by a one-time SRY gene screening. It's unclear how many transgender women this will impact, and no transgender women competed in the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)