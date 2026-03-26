Sports Shakeup: Thrills and Challenges Across Leagues

Tom Brady's ambitions of making an NFL comeback faced a roadblock due to league rules prohibiting owners from playing. Meanwhile, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot faces an extended absence following surgery for a broken arm.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics halted the Oklahoma City Thunder's impressive 12-game winning streak, led by standout performances from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Elsewhere, figure skater Ilia Malinin returned triumphantly, aiming for his third world title.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll proved pivotal in their victory over the New York Rangers, while planned matchups and player injuries dominated NFL headlines. The league also announced its 2026 season opener in Seattle, with an international fixture following in Melbourne, Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)