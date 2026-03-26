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Will Smith Announces Luanda as New E1 Championship Venue

Hollywood actor Will Smith has announced Luanda, Angola as a host for the E1 Championship in September. The championship is notable for other celebrity team owners like Rafa Nadal, LeBron James, and Tom Brady. Luanda marks E1's debut in southern Africa alongside Lagos, Nigeria, which will host in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:43 IST
Will Smith Announces Luanda as New E1 Championship Venue
Will Smith

Hollywood star and electric powerboat team owner Will Smith has announced Luanda, Angola, as a stop in the innovative E1 Championship series.

This makes Luanda the first southern African city to host the eight-race series, which will take place on September 12-13.

Other notable team owners in the championship include sports icons Rafa Nadal, LeBron James, and Tom Brady, underscoring its high-profile appeal and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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