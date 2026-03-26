Will Smith Announces Luanda as New E1 Championship Venue

Hollywood star and electric powerboat team owner Will Smith has announced Luanda, Angola, as a stop in the innovative E1 Championship series.

This makes Luanda the first southern African city to host the eight-race series, which will take place on September 12-13.

Other notable team owners in the championship include sports icons Rafa Nadal, LeBron James, and Tom Brady, underscoring its high-profile appeal and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)