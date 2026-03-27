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Italy's Quest: One Win Away from World Cup Return

Italy is nearing the end of their 12-year World Cup absence after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 in a semi-final playoff. Goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean led the team to victory. They now await the winner of the Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina clash to secure their spot in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bergamo | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:19 IST
Italy's Quest: One Win Away from World Cup Return
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Italy edged closer to ending their 12-year drought from the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the qualification playoff semi-final. The match, held on Thursday, saw Italy secure their win through second-half goals by Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

The game's turning point came in the 56th minute when Tonali capitalized on a cleared cross, allowing the ball to bounce once before expertly firing it into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. Kean sealed the outcome in the 80th minute, receiving a pass from Tonali, skillfully maneuvering past his marker, and striking a low shot into the net.

Next, the four-time world champions face the winner of the Wales versus Bosnia & Herzegovina match on Tuesday. Italy aims to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament, to be held in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in June-July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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