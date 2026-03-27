Kosovo's Historic Comeback: A Step Closer to FIFA World Cup
Kosovo secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Slovakia in a playoff semi-final, advancing them to a crucial match against Turkey for a World Cup spot. The team aims to make history by qualifying for their first major tournament since joining international football in 2014.
- Country:
- Slovakia
In a nail-biting showdown, Kosovo overcame Slovakia 4-3 in a thrilling playoff semi-final away, setting up a decisive home clash with Turkey during the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Balkan nation is on the cusp of its first-ever major tournament qualification.
Slovakia initially surged ahead with an early goal by Martin Valjent, but Kosovo, resilient as ever, equalized through a brilliant turn-and-shot by Veldin Hodza. Slovakia regained the lead shortly before halftime with a free-kick from Lukas Haraslin that sneaked past Kosovo's defense.
Displaying remarkable tenacity, Kosovo quickly leveled after halftime with Fisnik Asllani's effort and took a 3-2 lead thanks to Florent Muslija's precise free kick. Kreshnik Hajrizi soon added to the scoreline, ensuring victory, despite a late goal from Slovakia's David Strelec. Kosovo now focuses on their upcoming match against Turkey, with World Cup dreams hanging in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kosovo
- Slovakia
- World Cup
- playoff
- Turkey
- football
- Pristina
- qualifier
- international
- semi-final
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