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Kosovo's Historic Comeback: A Step Closer to FIFA World Cup

Kosovo secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Slovakia in a playoff semi-final, advancing them to a crucial match against Turkey for a World Cup spot. The team aims to make history by qualifying for their first major tournament since joining international football in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:20 IST
Kosovo's Historic Comeback: A Step Closer to FIFA World Cup
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  • Slovakia

In a nail-biting showdown, Kosovo overcame Slovakia 4-3 in a thrilling playoff semi-final away, setting up a decisive home clash with Turkey during the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Balkan nation is on the cusp of its first-ever major tournament qualification.

Slovakia initially surged ahead with an early goal by Martin Valjent, but Kosovo, resilient as ever, equalized through a brilliant turn-and-shot by Veldin Hodza. Slovakia regained the lead shortly before halftime with a free-kick from Lukas Haraslin that sneaked past Kosovo's defense.

Displaying remarkable tenacity, Kosovo quickly leveled after halftime with Fisnik Asllani's effort and took a 3-2 lead thanks to Florent Muslija's precise free kick. Kreshnik Hajrizi soon added to the scoreline, ensuring victory, despite a late goal from Slovakia's David Strelec. Kosovo now focuses on their upcoming match against Turkey, with World Cup dreams hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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